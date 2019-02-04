Angela “Angie” L. Hedberg, 42, St. Cloud

March 13, 1976 – January 31, 2019

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Angela “Angie” Hedberg, age 42 of St. Cloud, who died Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Angela Lee Hedberg was born on March 13, 1976 to Calvin and Sherri (Pierce) Remmers Sr. in St. Cloud, MN. She was married to Eric Hedberg on September 16, 2006. Angie was a loving wife and mother who took care of her family and loved helping others feel beautiful with Avon cosmetic products. She loved the color purple, country music and the movie Overboard. Angie will be remembered as a patient, helpful, selfless, compassionate and sweet person who never complained and was always positive. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her husband, Eric of St. Cloud; children, Ryan and Tyler; Mother, Sherri Remmers of St. Cloud; father, Calvin (Sue) Remmers Sr. of St. Cloud, Brother, Calvin Remmers Jr. of St. Cloud and beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.