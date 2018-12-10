Amy Jo Sebasky, 58, St. Cloud

February 6, 1960 - December 8, 2018

Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 13th at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Amy Jo Sebasky who passed away on Saturday at St. Benedicts Senior Community in St. Cloud. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral Home. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice on Friday, December 14th at 10:00 a.m.

Amy Jo Sebasky was born on February 6, 1960 to Arthur and Reneé (LeTourneau) Sebasky in Rice. She lived in the St. Cloud area most of her life with her partner Lynn Plantenberg. Amy was thoughtful, athletic, determined, and loved cracking jokes. She enjoyed fishing, camping, bird watching, playing card games, and going to the casino. Amy had a love for flowers, plants, and animals.

Amy is survived by her mother, Reneé Sebasky of Sartell; partner, Lynn Plantenberg of St. Cloud; brother, Andre (Susan) Sebasky of Pillager; sisters, Eilleene (Mark) Stawarski of St. Cloud, Marcia (Dan) Smieja of Rice, and Danielle (Jim) Quenan of Amery, WI; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur "Bucco" Sebasky; brothers, Jacques and Kevin Sebasky; and sister, Julie Robinson.