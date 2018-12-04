TVMASTER1996

A WILD AND FUN HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Have you ever been in the same room with this bunch of crazy performers? So much talent, in various forms; You'll experience the excitement of the holiday season when you attend their performance at The Paramount in St. Cloud coming up on December 13th at 7:30 pm.

They'll be performing their "Holiday Shuffle". A 7 piece band featuring 4 amazing tap dancers will keep you dancing' in your seat with this fun holiday show.

NATIONAL REVIEWS AND PERFORMANCES

This unique talented group based out of Minneapolis, has 12 members including amazing singers, musicians and dancers. They've been recognized nationally performing at venues which include The Kennedy Center in Washington D.D., a select run in New York on Broadway; and made an appearance on America's Got Talent.

If you're looking for a show the whole family can enjoy together for the holidays; young and old will appreciate this original, high energy performance.

TICKETS

If you are interested in getting tickets, you can click HERE now for more information.