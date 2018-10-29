Allen J. Schlien, 62, Sauk Rapids

October 20, 1956 - October 27, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Allen J. Schlien, age 62, of Sauk Rapids passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018 surrounded by his loving family at home. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church. Parish Prayers will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Al was born October 20, 1956 to Eddy and Josephine (Weizel) Schlien in Bloomington. He married Lori Brown on February 25, 1983 at First United Methodist church in St. Cloud. Al drove a tow truck for Andy’s Towing and Grandy’s Towing. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and also worked as a custodian at the school. He also worked for Catholic Charities in apartment maintenance. Al loved his boat, (a need for speed) and fishing on Sugar Lake. He loved rebuilding cars, watching sports, especially football and WWF wrestling. Al will be remembered most for the love he expressed for his family and friends. His kindness, honesty, and generosity touched many hearts!

Al is survived by his wife, Lori of Sauk Rapids; children, Daniel (Anna) Schlien of Rice, and David Schlien of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Carter, Charley, Jase, Camdyn, and Hazel; brother and sisters, Gilbert (Margaret) Pearson of Bethel, Gloria Stauff of the Twin Cities, Marianne (Doug) Brekke of Rush City, and Mindy Jo Schlien of Brooklyn Center; sister-in-law, Sharon Pearson of Tucson, AZ; and his dogs, Max and Rex. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dustin and brother, Robert Pearson.