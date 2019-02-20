Update: Wednesday’s Allegiant Flights to, From St. Cloud Canceled

ST. CLOUD -- People expecting to fly out of St. Cloud Wednesday to a warm destination in either Mesa, Arizona or Punta Gorda, Florida are out of luck. St. Cloud Regional Airport Director Bill Towle says the Allegiant Airlines flights in-and-out of St. Cloud have been canceled.

He says the 11:15 a.m. flight from Mesa to St. Cloud got diverted to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

They dropped the folks off that wanted to get off the plane, they could get off the airplane in Sioux Falls and then found ground transportation to get back to St. Cloud. But then the airplane went back to Mesa.

Towle says the flight from Florida was scheduled to arrive here in St. Cloud around 5:00 p.m. and leave at about 6:00 p.m., but that too has been canceled.

He says passengers will need to work with Allegiant Airlines to rebook their flights. But, he says that could be difficult because the Allegiant flights out of St. Cloud are generally pretty full this time of year.