Alleged Car Thieves Arrested in Benton County

ROYALTON -- Two people were arrested in Benton County in connection to a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in Langola Township.

Sheriff Troy Heck says they received a report of two people sleeping in a parked 2005 Ford Escape on the roadside on Halfway Crossing near Highway 10.

When deputies arrived they ran the vehicles license plates and learned it was reported stolen by the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.

Authorities woke the man and women inside, who gave deputies a false name. Heck says when authorities searched the vehicle they found credit cards and documents belonging to other people, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

The suspects were later identified as 31-year-old George Fineday III and 24-year-old Corina Dudley . They were arrested and taken to the Benton County Jail.

They face charges of possession of stolen property and providing a false name to police.