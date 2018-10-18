All Minnesota State Universities Report Enrollment Decline

ST. CLOUD -- The numbers are in and St. Cloud State University isn't the only university in the Minnesota State System that is struggling with low enrollment numbers this fall.

All seven universities in the system have seen an enrollment decline from 2017 to 2018. Although, all have lower enrollment, St. Cloud State (7) is listed as the largest enrollment decline with a 7.9% decrease from last year.

Here is how the other universities compare in total headcount numbers:

6. Metropolitan State University: (Fall 2017 - 8,176) (Fall 2018 - 7,899) overall a -3.4% change.

5. Minnesota State University, Mankato (Fall 2017 - 14,711) (Fall 2018 - 14,227) overall a -3.3% change.

4. Minnesota State University, Moorhead (Fall 2017 - 6,019) (Fall 2018 - 5,860) overall a -2.6% change.

3. Winona State University (Fall 2017 - 7,998) (Fall 2018 - 7,815) overall a -2.3% change.

2. Bemidji State University (Fall 2017 - 5,198) (Fall 2018 - 5,136) overall a -1.2% change.

1. Southwest Minnesota State University (Fall 2017 - 6,930) (Fall 2018 - 6,863) overall a -1.0% change.

As a whole, all Minnesota State universities saw a 1.6% decrease in total enrollment from fall 2017 to fall 2018.