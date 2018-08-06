Alexandria Woman Dead After Crash Near Duluth

DULUTH -- An Alexandria woman was killed over the weekend after being hit on I-35 just south of Duluth in Twin Lakes Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says on Sunday, 84-year-old Dalene Lewis-Lucas was heading south on I-35 when she attempted to make a U-turn using the median crossover. While attempting the U-turn, she was hit by a pickup driven by 38-year-old Daniel Shank of St. Paul.

Lewis-Lucas died at the scene. Shank and his passenger, two-year-old Benjamin Shank were not hurt.