Adult Daycare Center Planned for Youth for Christ Building

ST. CLOUD -- An adult daycare center could be the newest tenant in the Youth For Christ building on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud.

Cooper Senior Center is a newly formed business that is owned and operated by the same people that operate Nicollet Senior Center in Minneapolis. They have been in operation since 2015.

Cooper Senior Center has applied for a license with the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

The group is asking the city for an amendment of the Planned Unit Development, and will make their presentation to the St. Cloud Planning Commission Tuesday.

The facility would occupy about 1,600 square feet on the ground floor of the building.

It would provide daytime services for 20 to 30 functionally impaired adults. It would be available to anyone over 18, but most clients are anticipated to be 65 years old or older.