98-Year-Old Woman Found Dead, Husband Hospitalized

RICHFIELD (AP) -- Police say a 98-year-old woman was found dead in her Richfield home where her 95-year-old husband was found on the floor, but alive.

John Parrish was taken to the hospital after neighbors called police Sunday to check on the couple's welfare. They saw newspapers beginning to stack up at the couple's home and became concerned.

Neighbor Helen Johnson says Amy Parrish still drove her car and raked leaves in the year. Johnson says she suffered from osteoporosis, but was the main caregiver for her husband.