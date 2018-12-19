9-Year-old Sartell Girl Shows What Christmas is all About

SARTELL -- If you're looking for proof that the Christmas spirit is alive and well, you need to look no further than nine-year-old Kinzie Johnson of Sartell.

Kinzie is used to giving around this time of year. Her mom, Brittany Johnson would always make sure to have her kids pick out one toy each year for needy kids in central Minnesota. This year, Kinzie decided to run with it.

Kinzie decided to start a local toy drive, coming up with the name "Christmas for Kids, Kinzie's Local Toy Drive." The Johnson's called family and friends with businesses around the area, and thanks to social media, donations started to pour in.

Brittany Johnson says it's been a change of pace for the family this Christmas.

"It's been a totally different Christmas. Instead of our kids talking about what they want, they're asking 'how's the toy drive doing', 'how many more kids are we going to give to'. It's just really brought the true meaning of Christmas back."

The family has put in a lot of work to gather donations and get them to underprivileged kids in our area. Johnson says the reaction from people has made the tears, the sweat and long hours worth it.

"One thing someone said when we were handing out toys, 'we keep saying God will find a way, and he found a way through a nine-year-old girl'. That was cool, it makes everything worth it to know that all these kids that maybe wouldn't get any toys, will now have some under their trees."

While the donation drive is basically done, Brittany Johnson says if you can get in contact with her, she'd be happy to take some more toys before Friday.

If you'd like to see more of Kinzie's work this Christmas, search #christmasforkids and #kinzieslocaltoydrive on Facebook.

Santa's truly found an extra helper this Christmas in the St. Cloud Metro.