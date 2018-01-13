8-Year-Old Hurt In Stearns County Crash

SAUK CENTRE - An eight-year-old Melrose girl was hurt in crash near Sauk Centre.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. Saturday on Highway 71 at County Road 29.

Authorities say a car driven by 36-year-old Justin Hinnenkamp of Melrose was going west on County Road 29 when he crossed the intersection and went into the ditch.