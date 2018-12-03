5 Charged with Providing Alcohol to Teen in Fatal Fall

BEMIDJI (AP) -- The Beltrami County prosecutors say they've charged five people in connection with the death of a teen who fell to his death from the seventh floor of a Bemidji State University dormitory.

The county attorney's office says five men have been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor. Nineteen-year-old Isaac Jon Morris , of Cokato, died of head trauma in a fall at Tamarack Hall Sept. 30. Morris was not a student. Authorities said Morris had been drinking alcohol at a large party before heading to the dorm.

Prosecutors say the men pooled funds to buy kegs of beer for the party, then sold cups to those attending.