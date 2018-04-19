ST. CLOUD -- Our cold and snowy spring hasn't scared away runners from signing up for the annual Earth Day Run .

CentraCare Wellness Director Jodi Gertken says they have a record number of people signed-up for each one of the runs. Gertken was on the News @ Noon Show with Jim Maurice Wednesday)and talked about a new highlight runners in the half marathon can look forward to.

I was thinking of you this morning when I learned we were approved to have a Beaver Island Brewing sample at mile nine. We'll also be having the Bernick's Cheer Zone on Clearwater Road. This will be the first year we'll actually close Clearwater.

There will be some road closures for a period of time both on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Gertken says they're encouraging groups of students or non-profits to come to the "Cheer Zone" for a chance to win prizes for their cause while cheering on the runners.

Gertken says spectators are highly encouraged to come out and cheer on the runners both days.

All of the distance running that I've done, you look forward to those moments when you're kind of mentally breaking down internally you can look and see a sign that says "This seemed like a good idea four months ago."

The Earth Day Expo is from noon until 8:00 p.m. on Friday in the St. Cloud State University Fieldhouse.

The kids 1K and the 5K are both on Friday evening, with the Half Marathon and Half Marathon Relay on Saturday morning.

The cold and snowy weather we've had this spring has forced race organizers to make some adjustments. With the dome still up at St. Cloud State University they've adjusted the course a bit. And, the post-race parties have been moved inside the fieldhouse.