4 Charged in Oil Pipeline Shutdown Attempt

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) -- Prosecutors in northern Minnesota have charged four protesters who allegedly tried to shut down an Enbridge oil pipeline, but brought the wrong tool.

Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam says charges were filed Wednesday against 40-year-old Brenna Cussen Anglada of Cuba City, Wisconsin; 32-year-old Daniel Taner Yildirim of Viroqua, Wisconsin; 62-year-old Michele Anne Naar and 26-year-old Allyson Elyse Polman , both of Duluth, Minnesota.

According to the complaint, the four cut a lock off a chain to an Enbridge pipeline valve site and locked themselves inside the fenced area Monday. The protesters told a deputy they had tried to shut off the main valve but could not because they brought the wrong tool.

The protesters gave their bolt cutters to deputies, who cut the lock.

All four are due back in court Feb. 19.