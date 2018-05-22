33rd Street South Construction Project Pushed Back

ST. CLOUD -- A road reconstruction project on 33rd Street South in St. Cloud that was to start this spring has now been delayed until mid-summer.

City Engineer Steve Foss says they needed to wait for bid-letting approval from the Minnesota Department of Transportation because they are the agency responsible for releasing the $1.4-million in federal funding on the project.

Foss says they had hoped to start the project in May or June, but because of the wait, bids will now be let June 13th. He says the project is expected to get underway either in late June or after the 4th of July holiday.

Because of the later start, Foss says the work between Southway Drive and Cooper Avenue will happen over two phases.

The first phase of the project will take place this summer and reconstruct 33rd Street to four lanes from Southway Drive to Southwood Heights.

The remaining stretch between Southwood Heights and Cooper Avenue will start up in May 2019.