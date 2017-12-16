3-Year-Old Hurt In Stearns County Crash

PAYNESVILLE - Two people were hurt, including a three-year-old boy, in a crash in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:50 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 55 and Mill Street in Paynesville.

Authorities say an SUV driven by 25-year-old Emily Liestman of Paynesville was going south on Mill Street when she was struck by a car that allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign. The car was driven by 19-year-old Eli Ahrens from Madelia.

Liestman and her passenger, three-year-old Colton Liestman of Paynesville, were taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ahrens was not hurt.