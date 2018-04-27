3 Killed in Crash of Medical Helicopter in Wisconsin

HAZELHURST, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities in northern Wisconsin say the three people killed in the crash of a medical helicopter were flight crew members.

Oneida County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Dan Hess says the wreckage was found early Friday. He says no patients were on board the Ascension Health Spirit helicopter when it crashed in Hazelhurst, a small town about 150 miles northwest of Green Bay.

A search was launched after the chopper was reported missing late Thursday night.