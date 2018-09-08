20th Annual River City Snow Riders Raffle Swap Meet Oct. 6th

WHO ARE THE RIVER CITY SNOW RIDERS?

The River City Snow Riders are a snowmobile club based out of Elk River Minnesota, that are affiliated with the Sherburne County Trail Association. Their purpose is to promote snowmobling as a safe and fun family recreation, and to help promote new friendships, as well as a greater trail riding experience for everyone.

The are always open to new members and meet the third Wednesday of every month at Broadway Bar & Pizza, just East of Elk River on HWY 10. Simply fill out the membership form by clicking HERE now.

THE RAFFLE AND SWAP MEET

The Raffle and Swap meet will be taking place on Saturday, October 6th, at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds, Orono Parkway, Elk River, MN. just south of HWY 10.

Gates will be open from 8am to 3 pm. Drawings will be held at 2:30 pm. You'll be able to find Snowmobiles, parts, clothing, motorcycles, ATV's, personal water crafts, and trailers.

General Admission is $5. Children 12 and under get in free. Swap Prices start at $30, with large vendors starting at $80. No pets or alcohol allowed at this event.

WIN UP TO $1250 IN PRIZES

$500

$250

$100 5 of these to be given away

You must be 18 or older to participate in the raffle.

CONNECT ON FACEBOOK

If you'd like to learn more about the River City Snow Riders, simply click HERE to link to them on Facebook.