2 Teens Hurt in Collision with Semi

CLEARWATER -- Two teenagers were hurt when the car they were in collided with a semi-trailer. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 94 south of Clearwater in Wright County.

A semi was entering the interstate from County Road 8, while a car was in the left lane of the interstate. The car then drifted into the semi-trailer.

The 17-year-old male driver and his 18-year-old passenger, Julia Stratenberger of Fargo, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.