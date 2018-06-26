2-Cent Tuesday Podcast [AUDIO]
Listeners on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday talked today about immigration and President Donald Trump's policies. Separate listeners blamed the President and Democrats for the nation's immigration policies and some say the media is to blame for creating a division among American people. Some listeners also talked about local issues like a bad road by the compost site and how to dispose of batteries safely. Listen to the conversation below.
WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday airs from 8:10-10 Tuesday mornings. Tune in and call in on a What Up Wednesday tomorrow from 9:10-10.