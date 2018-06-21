2 Alleged Drug Dealers Charged With Murder in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota prosecutors say two alleged drug dealers have been charged with murder in connection with two separate overdose deaths in the Twin Cities.

A criminal complaint says 38-year-old Gregory Loupe of Minneapolis was charged in connection with the death of 46-year-old Maria Dalton.

The complaint says one of Dalton's daughters called police after she found her mother unresponsive on April 7. Officers found a brown substance containing heroin and fentanyl, as well as numerous pills in the Edina woman's bedroom.

Eric James Aguilera of Ramsey was charged with third-degree murder in connection to a December overdose death. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says the death was accidental and caused by heroin and cocaine.