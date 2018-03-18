18-Year-Old Was Victim of Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have identified a St. Paul teenager as the person who was fatally shot in Minneapolis on Friday night.
The Hennepin County medical examiner's office says 18-year-old Norea Stephon Wilford was shot in the chest.
Minneapolis police say Wilford was shot during a dispute and brought in a private vehicle to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died in the emergency room.
Police have made no arrests and are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect.