17th Annual Tuba Christmas Concert Blows People Away [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD-- Low brass players are used to being left out in the cold, but a unique holiday concert offered them a seat on center stage.

St. Cloud’s 17th annual TubaChristmas concert was held at Pioneer Place on Friday night. Tuba, euphonium, baritone, trombone and other low brass players from both central Minnesota and all over the state gathered to perform Christmas music arranged specifically for their instruments.

This year was also the 45th anniversary of the first TubaChristmas concert held on in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink in 1974. That original concert was put on by students of the late William J. Bell who was a premier tuba player and an instructor at Indiana University.

The music for TubaChristmas is distributed by the Harvey Phillips Foundation. They are a non-profit out of New York that focuses on developing, expanding, and preserving the music arts with a focus on low brass instruments.

Concerts like this one are held all over the country every year. St. Cloud is one of eight Minnesota cities holding a TubaChristmas concert this season.