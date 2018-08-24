170 East Central Energy Customers Without Power

GILMAN -- Nearly 200 customers are without power Friday morning due to Thursday night's storms.

East Central Energy says at about 11:00 p.m. around 1,100 customers in the areas of Mora, Oak Park, Milaca, Gilman and Duelm lost electricity.

Crews worked throughout the night restoring power, and East Central Energy says as of Friday morning they still have 170 customers without electricity.

With the remaining outages being very widespread it could be noon before power is restored.

If you're a customer currently without service you're asked to call East Central Energy at 1-800-254-7944.