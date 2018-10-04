13th Annual Conversation on Race Opens Discussion in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Create CommUNITY's 13th annual Conversation on Race will be held on Tuesday at the River's Edge Convention Center.

This year's special guests are "Blackout Improv," a performance group that mixes comedy, social justice, and arts access.

The event is meant to provide you with a new way to unpack racial justice.

Create CommUNITY's mission is to dismantle racism and offer a respectful, non-discriminatory environment for all members of the community.

Spanish, Somali, and ASL interpreters will be available. Conversation on Race is free and open to all. Please register by Friday.