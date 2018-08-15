100,000 Visitors Expected in Brainerd Lakes Area This Weekend

BRAINERD -- You should expect to see heavy traffic if you're heading up to the Brainerd Lakes Area starting Thursday.

MnDot officials say more than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the 37th annual Lucas Oil National Hot Rod Association Nationals race at Brainerd International Raceway.

Motorist should expect delays and slow traffic on Highway 371, and other roadways in the Brainerd and Baxter areas, due to the races and other road construction projects.

You are advised to take alternative routes or avoid the area, if possible.

The NHRA Nationals race week runs through Sunday.