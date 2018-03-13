1 Man Fatally Shot in Rochester, 3 Arrested
ROCHESTER (AP) -- Police say they've arrested three men in a fatal shooting in Rochester.
Capt. John Sherwin says police were alerted about shots fired and found a man down on a sidewalk about 9 p.m. Monday. Forty-year-old Abdulhu Al Naddf was found shot in the chest and died at the scene.
Surveillance video led officers to a nearby apartment. Three men, ages 23, 24 and 25, were arrested on possible charges of second-degree murder.
Police don't know what motivated the shooting, but say robbery is being investigated.