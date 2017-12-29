1 Hurt In Wright County Crash
DELANO - One man is hurt after a crash involving a semi in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday on Highway 12 at Riverside in Delano.
Authorities say a car driven by 22-year-old Ahmed Abdi of Willmar was going west on Highway 12 when he lost control and hit a semi going east on Highway 12.
Abdi was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi 51-year-old Abdulkafar Abukar of St. Louis Park, was not injured.