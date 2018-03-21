Vietnamese Food, Clothing Featured During Cultural Night at SCSU

ST. CLOUD -- You can learn about the traditions and culture of Vietnam right here in St. Cloud. The Vietnamese Student Association at St. Cloud State University is hosting their cultural night on Saturday.

Association President Linda Nguyen is a senior majoring in mass communications. She says her family moved here to the St. Cloud area when she was about two years old.

During the Vietnam war, my grandfather was opposed to communism so he fought alongside America. And when the war was over he was imprisoned. So America offered him the chance to live here.

Nguyen says, even though she's lived here in the St. Cloud area since she was about two years old, her culture's traditions are important to her.

I grew up in Sauk Rapids, it's predominantly Caucasian, so I grew up almost resenting my Vietnamese identity. But when I went to St. Cloud State and I learned more about my culture and my diversity I just learned to embrace it more.

Nguyen says she grew up speaking Vietnamese and using chopsticks at home. She says there are about 12 students from Vietnam currently studying at SCSU.

The night will feature traditional Vietnamese food and clothing along with performances and interactive activities. They'll also have bubble tea for sale.