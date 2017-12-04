Universities See Increase in International Students

ST. CLOUD -- Despite a national decline in international student enrollment, some universities in the state are seeing more foreign college students enrolling.

At St. Cloud State University international student enrollment is up 10 percent from the previous year. Last year, 1,374 international students were enrolled while this year 1,512 international students are enrolled.

The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University international student enrollment slightly increased from last school year to this school year. Both years international students made up 4 percent of the whole student body. In the 2016-17 school year, St. Ben's and St. John's has 163 total international students while this year they have 164 international students.

The University of Minnesota saw a 1 percent increase in new international freshman, while the number of foreign college students dropped 7 percent nationally this fall. The university has more than 6,000 foreign students.

The University of St. Thomas in St. Paul also reported a five-year high in international student enrollment, with more than 570 students coming from other countries this fall.

Officials say international students are a financial asset and can also expose all students to a richer educational experience.

This story was written with information from the Associated Press.