St. Cloud State Kicks off Homecoming Festivities [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD-- Homecoming is back for the first time in nearly a decade, and St. Cloud State University is celebrating in style.

They held a "homecoming kickoff" event Wednesday, as part of the school's 150th anniversary.

The event took place outside the Atwood Memorial Center and included a pep rally, and a carnival with food, games, free stuff, and even a Ferris wheel. The university hopes to bring back some old traditions and start some new ones.

Tommy Balicky from the Department of Campus Involvement says the event really set the tone for the rest of the week.

Basically, the way we're advertising it's a bunch of free stuff. People love free stuff and hopefully that captures excitement and starts to lead people towards the rest of the week and we can advertise some of the other events that are happening throughout the week, but it's really just a chance to celebrate and kick off homecoming.

Over 1,000 students, staff, and alumni attended the kick-off event. The rest of the week is filled with fun activities including a comedy show, bonfire, and of course the big football game on Saturday.