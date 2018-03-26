St. Cloud State Gears Up To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

ST. CLOUD -- Organizers at St. Cloud State University continue to ramp up their plans to celebrate the universities 150th birthday.

The school will begin celebrating its sesquicentennial this fall, leading up to the university's 150th birthday on September 15th, 2019.

Sesquicentennial committee chair Margaret Vos says they wanted to honor the school's history with a whole year of events.

"What we came up with is a variety of events that are big and kick off the year at the start. Then we have other events the university puts on every year but we wanted to highlight those events."

St. Cloud State began as a small teaching college in 1869 and has grown into an institution that serves more than 14,000 current students.

Committee member Matt Andrew says there's even more buzz around campus this year, with Homecoming being celebrated for the first time since 2010.

"I think it's a terrific opportunity to leave what was in the past, in the past. And start going forward with a terrific new model."