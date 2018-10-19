St. Cloud State Brings Back Homecoming Bonfire Tradition [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD-- For their first homecoming in nearly a decade, St. Cloud State University decided to bring back an old tradition.

On Friday night the school hosted a bonfire pep rally on the south side of campus. The rally featured the Husky Sports Band, the Cheer Team, as well as members of the Women's Soccer and Football teams.

In addition to the pep rally and bonfire, the event also had s'mores, cider, and hot cocoa. It served as congratulations to the sports teams that had already won their games, and a final send-off for the Men's Hockey and Football teams.

Because of the success and tradition of the event, the school hopes to bring back the bonfire again next year.