St. Cloud Brewery Named One of the ‘Fastest Growing’ In U.S.

ST. CLOUD -- One of the fastest growing craft breweries in the country is right here in St. Cloud. Beaver Island Brewing Company is being recognized by the Brewers Association -- a not-for-profit trade group representing small and independent craft brewers.

Beaver Island is ranked 40th out of 50 breweries across the country on the inaugural list of fastest-growing small and independent craft breweries.

Co-owner Matt Studer says, "We are pleased to be recognized on a national level for our fast paced growth. It wouldn't be possible without the continued support from our community and customers."

Beaver Island Brewing Company opened their taproom in downtown St. Cloud in February of 2015, and they expanded their business in May of last year with their new production facility.

Beaver Island Brewing Company is one of three Minnesota breweries that made the list. 56 Brewing in Minneapolis was ranked #22, and Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake is at #29.