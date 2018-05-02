St. Augusta Orders New Firetruck to Replace Aging Pumper

ST. AUGUSTA -- The city of St. Augusta will finally be getting a new firetruck. Mayor Bob Kroll says they signed the contract for the new pumper truck last month.

One of the city's current pumper trucks is 30 years old and needs to be replaced. Kroll says the new truck will cost approximately $500,000.

After the city was turned down for a FEMA firefighting grant, Kroll went out and gathered donations. He has raised between $200,000-$250,000. The remaining balance of approximately $300,000 will be paid for either through a USDA grant or a low-interest loan from the Stearns Electric's Revolving Loan Fund.