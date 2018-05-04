Sheriff: Man Who Ran from Police Found Dead

ST. JOSEPH -- A man who ran from police has been found dead.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the original incident happened on Saturday, April 28th when a St. Joseph police officer tried to stop a car for an equipment violation. After stopping on Leaf Road and County Road 2 just west of St. Joseph, the driver later identified as 39-year-old Michael Henry of Richmond ran away. After several hours of searching, he was not found.

On Wednesday Henry's father called the Sheriff's Office to report that he was missing.

The next day deputies resumed the search using bloodhounds, and at about 3:30 p.m. a deputy searching near the South Fork of the Watab River found a submerged body. The river is about 18 to 24 inches deep in that area, and the water temperature is about 50 degrees. Henry was located about a quarter mile from the original traffic stop. All indications are Henry had been in the water for some time.