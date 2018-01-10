Shed, Garage Near Freeport Destroyed in Fire

FREEPORT -- A shed and garage were destroyed in an early morning fire near Freeport. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about the fire on 365th Street - one mile south of Freeport - around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

A 40 X 80 shed on the Joel Welle property had collapsed and had flames shooting out the roof. Another smaller garage nearby was also smoldering. The larger shed had been filled with hay bales, animal feed, and machinery. The garage had tools and other farm items. All were destroyed in the fire.