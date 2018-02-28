SCSU Students Pack Healthy Snack Boxes for Salvation Army [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University students and staff are giving back to the community through a national initiative.

St. Cloud State hosted a One Million Acts of Good food packing event, Wednesday to help feed people in need in the St. Cloud metro area.

The student organization, Healthy Huskies partnered with Chartwells, Matter, General Mills and Ellen Degeneres to pack healthy snack boxes.

Laura Wacker-Hansen is a Registered Dietitian and Marketing Director for Chartwells, the university's food service provider. She says each box is full of delicious goodies.

"Each box is going to have two boxes of Cheerios, two healthy granola bars, some nut butter and some sugar-free applesauce."

Zainab Alasker is a senior at SCSU and is a member of the Healthy Huskies organization. She says events like this one inspire her to step up and be a better person.

"I really wanted to be here today, I wanted to help with packing this food and delivering it to the people that need it."

About 300 boxes were packed and delivered to the St. Cloud Salvation Army's Emergency Services Food Shelf.