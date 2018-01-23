SCSU Students Hosting ‘Saudi Night’ Educational Event

ST. CLOUD -- You have the opportunity to learn more about the cultures of Saudi Arabia this weekend. The Saudi Student Club at St. Cloud State University is hosting "Saudi Night" on Sunday.

Hussain Alasker is a senior at SCSU and is the president of the club. He says there are about 150 students from Saudi Arabia studying in St. Cloud.

Alasker says he's happy to see his home country is relaxing its strict rules for women.

They should be equal no matter what. I give credit to our Prince for allowing females to drive and allowing them to attend soccer games.

In 2015 Saudi women were allowed to vote for the first time. Last fall women were allowed to start driving. And this year Saudi Arabia will allow women into three sports stadiums.

He says Saudis do see Americans in their country, but not a lot.

Yes and no, Saudi Arabia is not open for tourism. It's going to be but it's not yet. So that's why we don't see a lot of Americans. But I've seen a couple of them because of Saudi-American oil companies.

Since the end of World War II, Saudi Arabia and the United States have maintained a friendly relationship based on an exchange of oil for security.

Saudi Arabia has about 32.5 million people, and about 90 percent are Muslim.