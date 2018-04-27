SCSU Students Hosting Nigerian Night

ST. CLOUD -- You have the opportunity to learn about the country of Nigeria Saturday night right here in St. Cloud.

The Nigerian Students Organization is hosting "Nigerian Night" at St. Cloud State University. The evening begins with a dinner at 5:00 p.m. in the Atwood Memorial Center, followed by the main show at 7:00 p.m. in Ritsche Auditorium.

This is the first time SCSU has hosted a Nigerian Night. They want the audience to learn at least one new thing about the Nigerian culture.

Tickets are $8 for SCSU students, $10 for the general public, and $5 for kids 10 and under.