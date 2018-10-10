SCSU Receives $1M Donation for Nursing Program

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University received a $1 million donation for their nursing program.

Jim Maciej and his wife Anna Marie Maciej decided to make the donation. Maciej is a 1973 graduate of St. Cloud State. Both are from Annandale.

The funds will be used to help create the new nursing simulation labs and provide other technology for the nursing program.

Shonda Craft is the Dean of the School of Health and Human Services. She says this is the largest donation the School of Health and Human Services has ever received.

"As baby boomers retire from the healthcare profession it is imperative that we meet the region's workforce needs for highly skilled and highly caring nurses. This gift will go a long way in helping us meet that critical need in our community."

Anna Marie is a former Registered and Coronary Care Nurse. She spent 40 years in the healthcare field. Meanwhile, Jim has served on the St. Cloud State University Board of Trustees and is a past president of Ac'cent Companies and J-V-M Realty Advisors of Edina.

Jim says he and Anna Marie have been impressed with the success of the SCSU Nursing Program and wanted to continue the trend.

"When we learned about an opportunity to admit additional students to the program by way of funding a new nursing simulation laboratory, we felt it was the best use of our resources. This investment will continue to drive student success and will benefit not only the university but the greater Central Minnesota region for many years. It aligns well with our personal values."

About 2,500 students are a part of the School of Health and Human Services.