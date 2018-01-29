Experience a Night Market During ‘Malaysian Night’ at SCSU

ST. CLOUD -- Night markets are famous in Malaysia, and you'll have a chance to experience what they're like this weekend in St. Cloud. The Malaysian Student Association is hosting "Malaysian Night" on Saturday at St. Cloud State University.

Spokeswoman Janice Loh is a junior at SCSU. She says the biggest thing she's had to get used to since she came to St. Cloud a few years ago is our cold weather -- even when she arrived in the summer.

Even though it was August, we are so used to having 90-degree weather and almost 100 percent humidity. It's always hot, and it feels like 110 sometimes. So being in the 80s I was wrapped up.

Loh says you'll experience what a typical night market is like.

I think that going to a night market in Malaysia is the experience of your life. To explore the culture, and see a lot of good food, handicrafts, and people bargaining for the best prices.

Loh says there are about 30 Malaysian students currently studying at SCSU. She says she is studying for a career in public relations.

Malaysian Night runs from 5:30 until 10:0 p.m. on Saturday in the Atwood Memorial Ballroom. Tickets are $7 for SCSU students and $8 for the general public.

Malaysia shares borders with Thailand, Indonesia, and Brunei. Their capital city is Kuala Lumpur.