Brooten Man Burned In House Explosion, Fire

BROOTEN - A Brooten man was burned in an explosion and fire at his home. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday on County Road 18 in North Fork Township, about four miles north of Brooten.

Eighty-year-old Herman Imdieke suffered significant burns to his hands and head and was taken to the hospital in Glenwood with non-life threatening injuries.

He says he smelled gas when he returned home and began cooking supper. A short while later there was an explosion. He was helped to a nearby home by a neighbor.

Imdieke was the only person inside the home at the time of the explosion.