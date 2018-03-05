Weather Announcements for Monday, March 5th, 2018

UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Monday, March 5th, 2018.

School closings:

-- Albany

-- Alexandria

-- Becker

-- Benton-Stearns Voyagers school

-- Brainerd

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Foley

-- Granite City Baptist Academy in St. Cloud

-- Holdingford

-- Kimball

-- Little Falls

-- Melrose

-- Milaca

-- Northland Christian School and Pre-school

-- Paynesville

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud

-- Princeton

-- ROCORI

-- St. Cloud Public Schools

-- St. John's Preparatory School

-- Sartell-St. Stephen

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice

-- The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University closed at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

-- Rassmussen College in St. Cloud no classes, clinicals, tests, or labs on Monday.

-- All KIDSTOP sites and Boys & Girls Clubs will be closed Monday.

Misc:

-- Whitney Recreation Center is closing at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

-- Affordable Housing Video and Conversation event at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell.

-- Daughters of Isabella St. Cloud Area meeting canceled Monday.

-- Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 is canceling Bingo Monday night.

-- Circle of Parents meeting is canceled Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the GRRL in St. Cloud.

-- SCSU coaches shows are canceled tonight.

-- CentraCare Family Health Center is closing at 12:30 p.m. Monday. If you have an emergency you're encouraged to go to the St. Cloud Hospital ER.

-- Women of the Moose meeting has been canceled for Monday night.

-- Metro Bus is canceling all routes Monday at 3:00 p.m.

-- The following Great River Regional Library branches are closed Monday: Albany, Eagle Bend, Gray Eagle, Kimball, Little Falls, Long Praire, Staples, Swanville, Melrose, Waite Park, Howard Lake, Pierz, Foley, Big Lake, St. Michael, Delano and Rockford. The St. Cloud branch is closing at 1:00 p.m. Monticello branch is closing at 2:00 p.m., all evening activities are canceled. Elk River and Annandale branches are closing at 4:00 p.m. Buffalo and Becker locations are closing at 5:00 p.m. all evening activities are canceled for Monday.

-- The "Fare For All" site in St. Cloud has been postponed from Monday to the following Monday, March 12th from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church.

-- Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf is closing at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Monday.

-- St. Cloud Hospital will not have home delivered meals on Monday.

-- Whitney Senior Dining is closed, and no Meals on Wheels Monday.

-- St. Cloud School of Dance/Ultimate Gymnastics all classes and pictures for Monday have been postponed until Wednesday.

-- Benton County Historical Society and Museum in Sauk Rapids is closed Monday.

-- Stearns History Museum is closed Monday.

-- The Benton County Extension Office has postponed their nitrogen smart workshop in Foley on Monday.

-- Bernick's Ice Arena is closed on Monday.

-- Little Puzzlers Child Care Center and Sugar Plum Child Care Center in St. Cloud are closed Monday.

-- WACOSA is closed at all locations.

-- Tri-CAP all rural buses are running 2 hours late Monday, city buses are running as normal.

-- Tri-CAP tax prep program at the Salvation Army is closed.

-- Opportunity Matters is closing their day program Monday.

-- Recovery Plus is closed Monday.

-- University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardners program in Stearns County is canceled Monday.

-- Stearns County Truancy informational meeting is canceled for Monday.

-- Waite Park Senior Center is closed Monday.

-- Waite Park American Legion is closed Monday, the blood drive will be rescheduled.

-- Catholic Charities mental health clinic is closing at 10:00 a.m. Monday.

-- Kiwanis Club has canceled their noon meeting Monday.

-- Son's of Norway Board Meeting scheduled Monday night at GRRL has been rescheduled to March 12th at 7:00 p.m. at GRRL.

Sports:

-- St. Cloud Park and Rec adult women's volleyball leagues are canceled.

Churches:

-- The parish meetings of St. Lawrence in Duelm and St. Marcus in Clear Lake have been postponed from today (Monday) until next Monday.

-- St. Wendelin in Luxemburg is canceling word and communion, Tuesday.

Businesses:

-- Dezurik is canceling its third shift for Monday night.

-- Central Perk coffee shop in St. Cloud is closing at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

-- Jennie-O-Turkey plant in Melrose is closed Monday night. The plant has also canceled Tuesday's day shift.

-- Coleman Company is canceling second and third shifts Monday night.

-- Great River Federal Credit Union is closing all branches at 3:00 p.m. Monday.

-- Maney International in St. Cloud is closing at 3:30 p.m., so no 2nd shift tonight.

-- Scheel's in St. Cloud is closing at 2:00 p.m. Monday.

-- Julie's K-9, K-12, puppy class is canceled for Monday night.

-- Insight Eyecare is closing at 4:00 p.m. Monday.

-- Schuler Shoes is closed Monday.

-- VFW Post 428 in St. Cloud is closing at 5:00 p.m. Monday. It will reopen at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

-- Sartell Pediatrics is closing at 1:30 p.m.

-- The Village offices are closing at 4:00 p.m.

-- Art as you Like It is closed

-- Helzberg Diamonds St. Cloud is closed.

-- Superior Driving Academy Sauk Rapids cancelled classes

-- West Rock St. Cloud has canceled second and third shifts for tonight.

-- The Divorce and Separation Support Group is canceled at Love of Christ Church.

-- Heller & Thyen closing at 1:00 p.m.

-- Crossroads Center closing at 1:00 p.m.

-- Macy's is closing at 1:00 p.m.

-- Paramount Center for the Arts is closing at 12:00 p.m. Monday and all evening classes are canceled tonight.

-- Aria Communications is closing at 1:00 p.m. Monday, and their night shift is canceled.

-- Electrolux is closing for the remainder of Monday. Both second and third shifts are canceled tonight.

-- Woodcraft Industries will have no night shift on Monday at all locations including St. Cloud, Foreston and Cabinet Door.

-- Rejuv Medical closing at 1:00 p.m. Monday.

-- Wilkie Sanderson in Sauk Rapids is closing at 12:00 p.m. Monday, and has canceled its second shift.

-- Pilgrim's Pride in Cold Spring is canceling their night shift for Monday. Production will resume with the day shift at regular start times.

-- Liquid Assets coffee shop in Sartell is closed Monday.

-- The Pantry in Sartell is closed Monday.

-- MacKenzies in Sartell is closed Monday.

-- Excel Dog Training, all classes are canceled Monday evening.

-- Merrill Corporation is canceling their second shift Monday night.

-- Sentry Bank is closing their lobby at 11:00 a.m. Monday and drive-up at 3:00 p.m. at all locations.

-- Northern Metal Products in St. Cloud has canceled their second shift for Monday night.

-- ECP Offices of Central Minnesota is closed.

-- Blue Chip Insurance Services is closed.

-- Biolife Plasma Services closing at 2:00 p.m. at both St. Cloud and Waite Park locations.

-- The Value Connection is closing at 1:00 p.m. at its Lincoln Avenue, St. Cloud location.