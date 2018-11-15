Waite Park Woman Dead After Crash on Highway 15

SARTELL -- Authorities believe a medical episode led to the death of a Waite Park woman in a crash on Highway 15 in Sartell Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:11 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 1. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 68-year-old Waite Park woman was heading north on Highway 15.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow tells WJON they believe a medical episode led her to veer into oncoming traffic. The woman hit three cars, all southbound waiting to turn onto County Road 1, however, no one else was hurt in the crash.

The Waite Park woman crossed the median, then northbound lanes of 15 before coming to rest in the ditch. Her name will be released after next of kin is told.