St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra to Salute SCSU’s 150th Birthday

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will honor St. Cloud State University's 150th birthday at their next concert.

Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Brian Dowdy says their selections include Beethoven's "Ode to Joy".

The most important phrase that is sung is "All men will become brothers". So there's this incredible humanist theme and a call for coming together in a global way. I think that's part of what the university does is bring diverse groups of people together from all around the world.

Dowdy says he wanted to honor SCSU because of their 43-year partnership with the symphony, including their annual performance at the Lemonade Art Fair and Concert.

The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will perform alongside the Great River Chorale and the St. Cloud State University Concert Choir.

The concert will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at Ritsche Auditorium in Stewart Hall.

There will also be a discussion prior to the concert at 6:30 p.m.