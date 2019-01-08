St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Celebrating 150 Years

ST. CLOUD -- Since 1869 the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has called the Granite City and its surrounding communities their home.

The chamber will be celebrating its 150th Anniversary throughout the whole year through several events.

Gail Ivers is the Vice President of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce. She says they created a committee specifically for planning the sesquicentennial events. Heading the committee is Diane Hageman . Hageman says the festivities kick off next Friday, January 18, at their Chamber Connection event.

"We wanted to take 2019, take the whole year and spread out and have a bunch of fun activities relating to chamber events, some new things [including] a number of videos. But in terms of the calendar, we're kicking it off next week at Chamber Connection. We're going to do a fun little skit with a look back on the early days of what we think the chamber might have looked like in 1869."

The Chamber Connection event is for chamber members only. However, Hageman says several upcoming events will be open to the public.

The annual Business Showcase in April will be highlighting the 150 year anniversary. A tree planting will also be taking place at the Stearns History Museum this May (date still to be determined due to weather). The tree will commemorate the chamber's sesquicentennial. Hageman says as we move into the summer months the events really start to take off.

"In June on a Wednesday night, at Beaver Island, we're going to be doing 'Tending for a Cause' and it will be to support scholarships for the chamber."

Ivers says all of the 'Tending for a Cause' proceeds will go into the chamber's foundation fund. This goes to support education initiatives.

Other events on deck include Summertime by George, the chamber will have a booth set up in July at the popular Lake George gathering. Also still in the works is a partnership event between the chamber and St. Cloud State University. Hageman says this event is an ice cream, pizza and beer social at Beaver Island. It's slated for August 27. SCSU is also celebrating it's sesquicentennial.

The chamber will be ending the festivities with its Business After Hours event in September for chamber members only and the Star Celebration in early October. The Star Celebration is open to the public.

To check out all of the chamber's events follow the link below.