Special Hockey Kicks Off In St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST CLOUD -- The Minnesota Wild Special Hockey Team - St. Cloud, hosted their first ever game Sunday afternoon at The MAC.

The 13-team league has around 180 aspiring hockey players, who all have developmental disabilities.

St. Cloud is the newest team in the league, made up of players from around the area.

Leah Egan is the coach for the St. Cloud team. She says the St. Cloud community has gone above and beyond for their newest hockey team.

"I feel so proud to be apart of [this] community. Everyone has been so supportive. The minute people found out {this} league was starting they came up to me and asked how they could donate and how they can help. The support was just incredible."

Sartell Youth Hockey and House of Pizza have been two of their biggest supporters.

Egan says the team is full of a lot of great players.

"I'm really excited, the players have so much heart [and] so much dedication. I think the best part is the inclusion. Just showing that everybody can play hockey no matter what their abilities are."

Brett Ritter is a player on the team. He says there are a few things he is looking forward to the most.

"I'm here to have fun, skate and go out to eat after the game."

Ritter also says his favorite team is Bob Motzko 's #2 ranked St. Cloud State Huskies. He says he hopes he can play like them during his own games.

The teams first game was on Sunday. If you would like to learn more about the St. Cloud Special Hockey team or ways you can help, follow the link below.

The Minnesota Special Hockey League has been around since 2006 and partnered with the Minnesota Wild last year.