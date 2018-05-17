SCSU Welcomes President-Elect Robbyn Wacker

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University is welcoming their new President-Elect Robbyn Wacker to campus.

Wacker was selected Wednesday by the Minnesota State Board of Trustees to be the 24th St. Cloud State President. She says she can't wait to get started on making improvements at SCSU.

"When you talk about what's your vision for a campus, what I say to folks is the vision really comes from its members and its community. It's the role of the good leadership to really open the pathways to help people to be able to realize what those visions are and to move forward. I'm looking forward to being a part of this community and a great future."

During Wacker's first six months as president, she plans to meet with the city, campus and community leaders. As well as others who have already partnered with SCSU in the past. Wacker says this will be her first step in creating some campus goals.

"I think it will take me some time to get up to speed with that but I have no doubt that we are going to come up with some great ideas."

Along with her goals of making improvements to the university Wacker is already making history. She will be the first permanent woman president in St. Cloud State University's 150-year history. Wacker says she feels humbled to be able to follow in the footsteps of presidents who have come before her.

"I have to tell you I'm honored to be among the presidents who have served St. Cloud, President Potter and Ashish. It's an honor to be the first woman but I have a long great line of presidents that I'm following and I'm delighted with that."

Wacker has dedicated the majority of her professional life to higher education administration. Most recently she has been serving as a senior campaign advisor in the Office of Development and Alumni Relations at the University of Northern Colorado. She has both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Northern Colorado. Wacker has her doctoral degree from Iowa State University.